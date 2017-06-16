 Man mistaken for Cote D'Ivoire's former president Laurent Gbagbo attacked by angry citizens in France (Video) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Friday, 16 June 2017

Man mistaken for Cote D'Ivoire's former president Laurent Gbagbo attacked by angry citizens in France (Video)

LIB came across this viral video of a man suspected to be Cote D'Ivoire's former president Laurent Gbagbo, who was attacked and beaten by angry citizens in France. 
In the video below, several men seen with the Ivorian country's flag around their necks, joined forces and pounced on the man after he was spotted walking on the streets of Paris.
Recall that in 2011,  Cote D'Ivoire's former president Laurent Gbagbo was faced with corruption charges, including four counts of crimes against humanity – murder, rape and other forms of sexual violence, persecution and “other inhuman acts” at the International Criminal Court in Hague. 

In 2016, Gbagbo denied all charges leveled against him.

It was later revealed in the video as a case of mistaken identity, as the victim who escaped been lynched was later seen to be an innocent man whose only crime was for the uncanny resemblance to the former vice President.

Watch the video below...

Posted by at 6/16/2017 05:46:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts