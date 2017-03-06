Man left seriously injured after his own dogs attacked him

A South African man from Durban is left struggling for his life after he was attacked by two of his pet Pit Bull Terrier at his home in Moss Road on Friday.
According to Rescue Care spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, he told Times Live that the victim was trying to separate his dogs‚ which had been fighting.
“When paramedics arrived at the scene‚ they found the injured man at his home. He had been bitten several times and was in a serious condition‚” he said.
“It was his own dog that attacked him. He told us that he had been trying to separate it from another dog it was fighting with‚” Jamieson added.
Times Live reports that the man was treated and stabilised at the scene by paramedics and then transported by ambulance to a city hospital where he's being hospitalized.
That's just wonderful 👏👏....... everyday we see in the news about dog attacks and people still refuse to apply their senses???
