Man kills brother over a glass of water in Kenya

A Kenyan man in Nairobi County has admitted killing his own brother over a glass of water while they were having dinner at the deceased home.
Mr. Collins Obenda Gavalwa, who recently appeared at a High Court in Nairobi, pleaded guilty to a lesser offence of manslaughter for killing his brother, Frankline Mulweye Gavalwa.
The court heard that on the fateful day (October 11, 2016) the accused, his late brother and their friend Mr. Christian Kadege had agreed to prepare dinner and eat together. But by the time the meal was ready and served Mr. Obenda had not arrived so Mr. Kadege, their friend ended up eating his share and then retired for the night.
Mr. Obenda later showed up at his brother’s house who was at that moment having his own meal. Mr. Mulweye ushered him in and welcomed him to join him for the meal.
Upon sitting down to join him in the meal, the accused took a glass of drinking water which his brother had beside his plate and used it in washing his hands, leading to an argument between them.
In a fit of anger, Mr. Mulweye punched his brother for using the water in the glass to wash his hands, the court heard.
The deceased then picked up a knife and attempted to stab the accused who instead grabbed it and stabbed him (deceased) on the left side of his chest killing him on the spot.
In fear of being arrested, Mr. Obenda fled the scene of the crime and boarded a bus to Vihiga County where he took refuge before surrendering to the police.
The accused admitted to killing his brother and asked the court for leniency saying he accidentally killed him in self-defence. His lawyer, Wokabi Mathenge, also asked the court to consider imposing a none custodial sentence for his client since he did not intend to kill his brother.
“The accused sincerely and profusely regrets his actions. He has reformed and has promised never to engage in crime,” Mr Mathenge said.
Justice Lessit, however, directed that the accused be remanded in custody until June 14 when a probation report will be available.
