Man in police net for allegedly raping an 18-year-old deaf and dumb virgin in Ogun State

Nurudeen was found out after the parents of the victim noticed that she was bleeding from her private part.
This infuriated residents who tried to lynch the suspect but the police of Owode Egba division intervened in the nick of time and he was rescued.
The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident to journalists and revealed that it occurred on June 7, 2017, at about 9.45 p.m in Ajura town community, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area.
Nurudeen was taken to the police station after he was rescued by the police, while the victim was taken to General Hospital in Owode Egba.
Oyeyemi further disclosed that the state Commissioner of Police (CP), Ahmed Iliyasu, has directed that the suspect should be transferred to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and possible prosecution.
