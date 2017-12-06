 Man gets whipped by his Supervisor for showing up at work drunk in Kenya (Video) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 12 June 2017

Man gets whipped by his Supervisor for showing up at work drunk in Kenya (Video)

This viral video shows a Kenyan bus conductor being repeatedly whipped by his supervisor for turning up to work while he was seriously drunk.

In the video, the helpless man who can be seen staggering in his official uniform, was asked by his supervisor in Swahili: 'All this time, why are you drunk at this time of the day? Why do you keep drinking?”

The drunk tout fails to defend himself and was punished for his misdemeanor by receiving repeated flogging, slaps, punches and kicks from his assailant.

The incident occurred in an open area which appeared to be a bus terminus in Kenya.

Watch the shameful video below...

Posted by at 6/12/2017 10:53:00 am

