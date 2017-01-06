Man dies after ignoring warning not to swim with new tattoo until after 2 weeks (graphic photos)

The 31-year-old, whose name was not given, went swimming in the sea in the Gulf of Mexico only five days after getting a cross tattooed on his right calf.
Sadly, his action resulted in him suffering septic shock and an infection called cellulitis, ultimately resulting in his death.
After swimming, the deceased's tattoo area became infected with flesh-eating bacteria and he developed a fever and serious rash surrounding the tattoo area. Two days later, his condition deteriorated and he was taken to hospital. Doctors saw patches on his leg had turned a bruised purple color so they suspected he had the Vibrio vulnificus infection - which he was at a higher risk of due to suffering from a chronic liver disease.
