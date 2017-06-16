"She just refused early morning sex because she has to attend a conference early this morning. No argument. Nothing! He woke up and found her dressed. Before you knew It, punches began to rain on the woman. Now, she can't attend the conference. The man still took it by force after leaving some lumps on her face.
Friday, 16 June 2017
Man beats up his wife for denying him early morning sex (photo)
