Friday, 16 June 2017

Man beats up his wife for denying him early morning sex (photo)

A man allegedly beat up his wife for denying him early morning sex. According to lawyer and human right activist, Emeka Ugwuonye, the woman refused to have sex with her husband because she had a conference to attend early that morning. Her husband woke up and found her dressed. He beat her up and forcefully had sex with her. Mr Ugwuonye wrote;


"She just refused early morning sex because she has to attend a conference early this morning. No argument. Nothing! He woke up and found her dressed. Before you knew It, punches began to rain on the woman. Now, she can't attend the conference. The man still took it by force after leaving some lumps on her face.
