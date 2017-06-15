 Man bags six years in jail for planning to join ISIS | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 15 June 2017

Man bags six years in jail for planning to join ISIS

24 years old Shamim Ahmed was on Wednesday June 14, 2017 imprisoned for 6 years after he pleaded guilty to preparing for acts of terrorism. The investigation by the MPS Counter Terrorism Command evidenced that Ahmed flew from London Gatwick to Ataturk Airport in Istanbul. On arrival in Istanbul, Ahmed checked into a hotel, paying for five nights' accommodation, but the following day Ahmed booked a one way ticket for a flight from Istanbul to Gaziantep, by the Syrian border.
The following day Ahmed left Gaziantep was detained at Oncupinar Border Crossing by the Turkish authorities. Two days later, the Turkish Authorities deported Ahmed back to the United Kingdom where he was met by officers from the MPS Counter Terrorism Command.

He was arrested on suspicion of preparing for acts of terrorism and subsequently charged.  Commander Dean Haydon of the MPS Counter Terrorism Command said:
"Ahmed has admitted his intention was to join ISIS, a terrorist organisation, at a time when there was no doubt of the atrocities that they were committing. Working with the Turkish authorities we were able to stop him and bring him to justice here in the UK."
