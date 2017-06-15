Man bags six years in jail for planning to join ISIS

The following day Ahmed left Gaziantep was detained at Oncupinar Border Crossing by the Turkish authorities. Two days later, the Turkish Authorities deported Ahmed back to the United Kingdom where he was met by officers from the MPS Counter Terrorism Command.
He was arrested on suspicion of preparing for acts of terrorism and subsequently charged. Commander Dean Haydon of the MPS Counter Terrorism Command said:
"Ahmed has admitted his intention was to join ISIS, a terrorist organisation, at a time when there was no doubt of the atrocities that they were committing. Working with the Turkish authorities we were able to stop him and bring him to justice here in the UK."
