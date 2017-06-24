 Man and a married woman caught having sex, are stripped naked and paraded in public (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 24 June 2017

Man and a married woman caught having sex, are stripped naked and paraded in public (photos)

The story was shared on Facebook on Thursday. The poster claimed the man was caught with a married woman and they stripped both of them and paraded them in public. At some point, the mob was trying to force them to have sex. The poster didn't say where the incident happened though. See the photos after the cut...




SWEETIE said...

Just imagine,Nemesis have caught up with them

24 June 2017 at 11:50
Manuel Kunmi said...

sad sad

24 June 2017 at 11:52
Anonymous said...

ANIMALS IN HUMAN SKIN IF IT WAS A MAN NOW THEY WILL SAY ALL MEN CHEAT MADAM GO AND PRAY....WHY WOULD YOU STRIP HER LIKE THST IS ADULTERY A CRIME??DIVORCE HER THSAT IS THE ONLY OPTION NOT THIS TRASH

24 June 2017 at 11:53
whitefalcon said...

Two imbeciles caught having sex and aunty Linda is disturbing herself about it.

24 June 2017 at 11:55

