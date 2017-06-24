Man and a married woman caught having sex, are stripped naked and paraded in public (photos)

The story was shared on Facebook on Thursday. The poster claimed the man was caught with a married woman and they stripped both of them and paraded them in public. At some point, the mob was trying to force them to have sex. The poster didn't say where the incident happened though. See the photos after the cut...
4 comments:
Just imagine,Nemesis have caught up with them
sad sad
ANIMALS IN HUMAN SKIN IF IT WAS A MAN NOW THEY WILL SAY ALL MEN CHEAT MADAM GO AND PRAY....WHY WOULD YOU STRIP HER LIKE THST IS ADULTERY A CRIME??DIVORCE HER THSAT IS THE ONLY OPTION NOT THIS TRASH
Two imbeciles caught having sex and aunty Linda is disturbing herself about it.
Post a Comment