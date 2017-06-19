Man allegedly kills Chinese boss at her residence in Ikeja, steals N800,000 and $2,000 cash

Okechukwu, a casual worker at the victim’s firm, allegedly sneaked into the deceased residence and suffocated her with a pillow for insulting his mother...
After his grievous act, he sneaked into her house and ransacked it, stealing about N800,000 and $2,000 cash. He then disguised as a mad person to avoid raising suspicions at the estate gate but was identified by one of the guards who notified the police. He was arrested a check at his victims residence revealed that woman had died.
A source revealed to the Nation that the suspect claimed he wanted to teach the woman a lesson for the frequent verbal assaults he received from her, and that she even insulted his mother.
“He entered her apartment when she had slept and tied her up. He covered her mouth and nose. The woman died because she could not breathe properly. He said he only wanted to punish her and did not mean to kill her. N800,000 and $2,000 belonging to the woman were recovered from him.”
