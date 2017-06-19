 Man allegedly kills Chinese boss at her residence in Ikeja, steals N800,000 and $2,000 cash | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 19 June 2017

Man allegedly kills Chinese boss at her residence in Ikeja, steals N800,000 and $2,000 cash

A man identified as Amos Okechukwu has been arrested by the police for allegedly killing his Chinese boss, Alice Xu on Friday at her residence in Tayo Close, Akinola Cole Estate, Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja.

Okechukwu, a casual worker at the victim’s firm, allegedly sneaked into the deceased residence and suffocated her with a pillow for insulting his mother...



After his grievous act, he sneaked into her house and ransacked it, stealing about N800,000 and $2,000 cash. He then disguised as a mad person to avoid raising suspicions at the estate gate but was identified by one of the guards who notified the police. He was arrested a check at his victims residence revealed that woman had died.

A source revealed to the Nation that the suspect claimed he wanted to teach the woman a lesson for the frequent verbal assaults he received from her, and that she even insulted his mother.
“He entered her apartment when she had slept and tied her up. He covered her mouth and nose. The woman died because she could not breathe properly. He said he only wanted to punish her and did not mean to kill her. N800,000 and $2,000 belonging to the woman were recovered from him.”
6 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Oh boy!


... Merited happiness

19 June 2017 at 18:07
Ghostman Scafr said...

Another one!! One Biafra!! Igbo them .. you ppl to much for all horrible things happening😔😔😔

19 June 2017 at 18:08
Ghostman Scafr said...

19 June 2017 at 18:08
MUFC said...

These people disgacing the Igbo tribe are cursed...

19 June 2017 at 18:09
John said...

There are so many cases where Chinese in Nigeria assault and injure Nigerians and the

case gets swept under the carpet, let police sweep this one under the carpet also.

19 June 2017 at 18:09
Aisha said...

You see now. If there are two groups of people I hate with a passion, it is ibos and people from Ogun State. Just evil. Every single one of them

19 June 2017 at 18:12

Post a Comment

