Tuesday, 20 June 2017
Mama's still got it! Kourtney Kardashian steps out in very short denims and she totally killed it
The 38yr old stepped out in Calabasas wearing a white armless top paired with short denims which showed off her flawless legs. She must have turned more than a few heads. More photos after the cut.
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/20/2017 11:46:00 am
2 comments:
That Ass tho! Issa flat board
she is 38 years old and she acts as if she was still 25 years old. She is sleeping with a man that she is more than 10 years older than.
