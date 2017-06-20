 Mama's still got it! Kourtney Kardashian steps out in very short denims and she totally killed it | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 20 June 2017

Mama's still got it! Kourtney Kardashian steps out in very short denims and she totally killed it

For a mother of three, Kourtney Kardashian can still give the teenagers a good run for their money.

The 38yr old stepped out in Calabasas wearing a white armless top paired with short denims which showed off her flawless legs. She must have turned more than a few heads. More photos after the cut.




Posted by at 6/20/2017 11:46:00 am

2 comments:

parrot said...

That Ass tho! Issa flat board

20 June 2017 at 11:55
Heather said...

she is 38 years old and she acts as if she was still 25 years old. She is sleeping with a man that she is more than 10 years older than.

20 June 2017 at 12:00

