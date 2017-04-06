Malaysian Govt to offer up to $1k for the Best ‘Gay Prevention’ video

The Malaysian Government through the Health Ministry have launched a competition, urging young people to make videos about 'preventing' homosexuality.
The government is willing to pay up to $1,000 in compensation for best video and the context is open to 13 - 14 years old who would love to make videos on 'gender confusion' in reference to Gay, Lesbian, and Transgender people, the BBC reported.
According to the Health Ministry, the entries should explore prevention and control; issues and consequences; and how to get help. The competition has three main categories: gender confusion, sex, and sex and the internet and will close at the end of August,
Reacting to the competition, LGBT activist Pang Khee Teik told AFP news agency: 'The very fact that they lump LGBT people under a category called 'gender confusion' shows that the authorities are very much confused themselves. It is mind-blowing that a government agency wants the whole country to be sucked into its confluence of confusion,' he said.
'I was shocked. This is encouraging discrimination, hatred and even violence towards the minorities,' transgender activist Nisha Ayub told Reuters.
Homosexuality and Sodomy is illegal in Malaysia, where penalties can include fines, imprisonment, and corporal punishment.
