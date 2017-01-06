Malawian Govt to investigate a Nigerian over 250 missing passports

The Malawian government is investigating a Nigerian following a box of 250 blank Malawian passport books that went missing in December 2016.
On the 29th of December 2016, the Department of Immigration in Malawi received a consignment of passports from Technobrain, the supplier of the books, whose quantity was short with one box containing 250 blank passports.
Nyasa Times reports that at this week Parliament meeting at the National Assembly in Malawi. Harry Mkandawire, a strong member of the Parliament told the house that a Nigerian who posed as Malawian with the country's passport was recently arrested in South Africa en-route to the UK.
'The Nigerian used the name Vincent Banda from Mangochi, meaning that 249 passports are still out there. Banda was arrested in South Africa en-route to the UK, he was smuggling some goods,' Mkandawire told Parliament.'
The Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Sam Madula also disclosed that a team of investigators, who include police officers from fiscal department and Immigration officer, have all been dispatched to South Africa to probe the circumstances for seven days.
According to him, the investigators will question the Nigerian who posed as a Malawians from Mangochi with passport number MW853507 from the missing passport books.
Madula said the Malawi government had already informed South African government about the intended interrogation of the Nigerian and both have agreed to quiz him.
The Malawian government is also considering to investigate the Chief Immigration Officer, Masauko Medi who signed for the consignment and might likely have had a knowledge that one box containing 250 blank passports was missing before he signed.
