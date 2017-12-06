‘Major Mahama’s killers should be executed by firing squad - Retired Ghanaian captain, Budu Koomson

A retired Captain in the Ghanaian Army is calling for death penalty for the killers of slain military officer, Major Maxwell Mahama who was lynched by a mob at Denkyira Obuasi, the Central Region of Ghana.
Captain Budu Koomson (rtd) believes the execution of the perpetrators will send a strict message to people against mob injustice.
In an interview with Adom News, Koomson said the ceremony to honour the fallen soldier will be a faze if those involved don’t face the full rigorous of the law.
“We’ve atoned ourselves; we’ve told God, Maxwell and ourselves that we are sorry so a swift investigations investigation of what happened, trial and the consequences applied.
“If they are found guilty, the extreme punishment allowed should be given and if the death penalty is still in our status books and they [suspects] qualify for death, let us execute them by firing squad.
According to police reports, 52 suspects, including eight women have been remanded in police custody following the gruesome murder of Major Maxwell Adam Mahama, who was buried last week.
