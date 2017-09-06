 Maje Ayinda's babymama, Anita Solomon shares a photo with their son | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 9 June 2017

Maje Ayinda's babymama, Anita Solomon shares a photo with their son

Toke Makinwa's ex husband's babymama, Anita Solomon shared this photo with her son, Micah on her Instagram page. She captioned it; "Me and my lil man"
Posted by at 6/09/2017 04:42:00 pm

4 comments:

Anonymous said...

She's trying to show toke her own range rover, birkin, and designers, all in one package. High profile shading.

9 June 2017 at 17:20
Anonymous said...

Anita and lil man VS Toke and baby Range

9 June 2017 at 17:34
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Cute


... Merited happiness

9 June 2017 at 17:42
Anonymous said...

Linda,someone needs to take you to court for harassment.. leave this little boy alone.

9 June 2017 at 17:44

Post a Comment

