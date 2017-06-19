Maheeda returns with solid new music & hot photos

Her faithful fans at some point thought she has left the music business, only after much pressure from her fans that she was missed in the music industry and needed to bring out something for her lovers. Unknown to her fans she has been schooling and doing series of recordings in the studio and visiting Nigeria in and out of the country from Holland.
Finally Drops her long awaited singles titled "Sweet & Yakata" Produced by TeeBeeO, managed by Ibrahim Kabiru CEO of Clapstiik Entertainment.
Check on them!
STREAM/DOWNLOAD "SWEET" - https://my.notjustok.com/track/214942/maheeda-sweet
CONNECT WITH MAHEEDA:
Instagram - www.instagram.com/m9ja1
Twitter - www.twitter.com/MaheedaNigeria
Management - +2348136975811
No comments:
Post a Comment