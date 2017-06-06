Lynched Ghanaian soldier, Captain Mahama to be buried Friday

The family of the slain soldier, Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama, has announced that he would be buried on Friday, June 9, 2017.
According to the family spokespersons Zakaria Sakara and WOII Ibrahim Samed, three funerals would be held for the 32-year-old Captain – one in Accra, one in Bole, the paternal grandmother’s hometown in the Northern Region and the last one at Tumu, the paternal grandfather’s hometown in the Upper West Region.
They added the family will hold a thanksgiving service in memory of Captain Mahama on Sunday, June 11, 2017.
Captain Mahama, who was a commander of the military detachment at Denkyira-Obuasi, the Central Region of Ghana was killed by a mob on Monday, May 29, 2017, after they mistook him for an armed robber.
So far, the Ghanaian authorities have arrested about 18 people in connection with the gruesome act, while seven suspects have been officially charged with the murder of the late Captain Mahama and are on remand, the rest will be arraigned before the court on Monday.
Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama is survived by his beautiful wife and two children.
No comments:
Post a Comment