Sunday, 18 June 2017

Lovely photos of Adaeze Yobo, her mum and daughter

Three generation of women! Adaeze Yobo is pictured above with her mum and her daughter. Another photo after the cut.

Posted by at 6/18/2017 06:39:00 pm

6 comments:

tsalz said...

Cute

18 June 2017 at 18:41
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Beautiful!


... Merited happiness

18 June 2017 at 19:00
Anonymous said...

Where is John Fashanu the messiah back then?

18 June 2017 at 19:06
Anonymous said...

Their nose widens and gets flatter with each generation. If it continues in this progression, the forth filial generation will have a slippers nose mbok.

18 June 2017 at 19:07
Anonymous said...

I need a sugar lady or mummy to take care of me and i promised not to let her down....(LAGOS ONLY) 08179336347.

18 June 2017 at 19:08
GALORE said...

Her mum is so cute

Good genes



@Galore

18 June 2017 at 19:11

