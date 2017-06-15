 Love my body for what it is - Snoop Doog's daughter Cori Broadus has accepted her voluptuous curve | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 15 June 2017

Love my body for what it is - Snoop Doog's daughter Cori Broadus has accepted her voluptuous curve

Cori Broadus, 18, Snoop Dogg's daughter is all grown up and positively embracing her body. The teen, who graduated from High School in Los Angeles few days ago captioned one of her photos thus: "Learning to love and accept my body for what it is #chubs"

 
It is not the first time the gorgeous young lady has spoken out about body image. Last November, she took to Instagram to share her struggle with accepting her dark skin.
"I can finally say I m comfortable in my own skin. Grew up despising the skin tone i was in because it's been bashed on for so long and society has been putting in our heads that dark is ugly. For all you beautiful chocolates girls/women out there, you are beautiful and don't let anyone tell you different." she wrote.
 More photos below...




