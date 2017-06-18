 'Love my babies so much' - Davido shares photos of his daughters as he celebrates Father's Day | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 18 June 2017

'Love my babies so much' - Davido shares photos of his daughters as he celebrates Father's Day

In celebration of Father's Day, Davido shared a photo of his daughters, Imade and Hailey, professing love for them. Reminding his girls that he's out working hard so they can live a good life, the singer who's currently in France wrote;



"Happy Father's Day to all Fathers out there and to my Father as well .. remember they didn't ask to be here !! ❤️ my babies so much .. I'm out here getting for y'all so UNA GO CHILL SEE FRONT!! Daddy loves you
