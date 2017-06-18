"Happy Father's Day to all Fathers out there and to my Father as well .. remember they didn't ask to be here !! ️ my babies so much .. I'm out here getting for y'all so UNA GO CHILL SEE FRONT!! Daddy loves you
Sunday, 18 June 2017
'Love my babies so much' - Davido shares photos of his daughters as he celebrates Father's Day
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/18/2017 02:55:00 pm
