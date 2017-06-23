Los Angeles City considers renaming Rodeo Road in southwest after Barrack Obama

Former US President Barrack Obama might soon have the Rodeo Road in Los Angeles named after him as the City Council have begun the process in other to honour him for his legacy.
The Rodeo Road is 3.5miles long, along which Rancho Cienega Park, the scene where Obama held his first Los Angeles campaign after announcing himself a candidate for Presidency in 2007.
Los Angeles City Council President, Herb Wesson made the announcement on Twitter saying:
'Nine years ago I had the honor of introducing then Senator Obama at his first campaign rally held at Rancho Cienega Park on Rodeo Road. Our council district is home to Washington Blvd., Adams Blvd., and Jefferson Blvd., and today we begin the process of making it a home to Obama Blvd.”
