Lori Harvey flaunts her huge Diamond engagement ring in new photo
Former Manchester United footballer Memphis Depay proposed on Saturday
to Steve Harvey's step daughter, Lori Harvey, while they were on
vacation in California. She has now flaunted the ring via a post on her
Snapchat page.
1 comment:
So she yanked her biological fathers name and used @Harvey instead
I guess her biological father's name no carry weight
All the same. .happy engagement. ..Do the needful quickly mbok.. Don't be like @Mocheda and @Eva ...Dont be lord of the rings
@Galore
Post a Comment