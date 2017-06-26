 Lori Harvey flaunts her huge Diamond engagement ring in new photo | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 26 June 2017

Lori Harvey flaunts her huge Diamond engagement ring in new photo

Former Manchester United footballer Memphis Depay proposed on Saturday to Steve Harvey's step daughter, Lori Harvey, while they were on vacation in California. She has now flaunted the ring via a post on her Snapchat page.
GALORE said...

So she yanked her biological fathers name and used @Harvey instead

I guess her biological father's name no carry weight


All the same. .happy engagement. ..Do the needful quickly mbok.. Don't be like @Mocheda and @Eva ...Dont be lord of the rings




@Galore

26 June 2017 at 08:40

