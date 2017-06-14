London Fire Update: 30 patients taken to five hospitals following the fire at Grenfell Tower

Early this morning, a huge fire has engulfed a 27-story apartment block in West London. London Fire Brigade immediately arrived the scene with 200 firefighters and 40 fire trucks to tackle the blaze as rescue workers tried to evacuate the building located in Lancaster West Estate in North Kensington. Now the London Ambulance Service confirms that the fire is being treated as a major incident as 30 people have been taken to 5 different hospitals around London for treatment.
