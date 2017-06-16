London Fire: Second victim identified as 24-year-old Gambian artist, Khadija Saye

24-year-old artist Khadija Saye has been confirmed dead in the Grenfell Tower fire, as hunt for bodies continue.
Khajija and her mother Mary Mendy were reported missing but later found by firefighters and taken to the hospital. Sadly, she did not make it. It is not clear if her mother survived.
Saye's friend Nicola Green told the Evening Standard she last heard from her at 3am when she was Facebook messaging because her phone would not work.
"She was saying she just can't get out and 'Please pray for me. There's fire in my council block. I can't leave tha flat. Please pray for me and my mum"
Labour MO David Lammy tweeted his grief on Friday morning, calling her death a "tragic loss"
"May you rest in peace Khadija Saye. God bless your beautiful soul. My heart breaks today. I mourn the tragic loss of a wonderful young woman" he wrote.
Efforts to recover bodies have been hampered after the blaze that engulfed the 24-storey building in the early hours of Wednesday flared up again on Thursday afternoon.
The building has between 400 and 600 residents. Saye lived on the 20th floor with her mother. Saye was born and raised in London. She graduated from the University for the Creative Arts in southern England in 2013. Her work, which is rooted in photography, is shaped by her multicultural and multi-faith background.
Syrian refugee Mohammed Alhajali, 23, and artist Khadija Saye, 24, have been named as the first victims of the disaster in west London.
London Fire Brigade commissioner Dany Cotton has said it is extremely unlikely that any survivors could remain inside.
"Tragically now we are not expecting to find anyone else alive,” Cotton told Sky News. “The severity and the heat of the fire will mean that it will be an absolute miracle for anyone to be left alive"
Meanwhile, police have warned a full search of the tower and the recovery of bodies could take weeks or even months.
More photos below...
4 comments:
Rip London wetin Una do
Sad
Sad,sad,sad. The residents in that tower block were treated poorly by the council. I was shocked watching the whole thing unfold and found it equally shocking how rapidly the fire tore through the building. It was obvious some material was increasing the raging fire considering the fact that the building was built with bricks back in the seventies. What a sad end to a young girl and all of those who were burnt alive. Really sad.
"May you rest in peace Khadija Saye. God bless your beautiful soul. My heart breaks
want to get a bigger penis? click here now
today. I mourn the tragic loss of a wonderful young woman. Tragically now we are not expecting to find anyone else alive
Post a Comment