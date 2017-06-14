London Fire: Metropolitan Police confirm 6 people dead, many unaccounted for

The blaze, believed to have been triggered after a faulty fridge exploded, is still ongoing in Grenfell Tower, which is said to have been housing at least 600 people. Commander Stuart Cundy, of the Metropolitan Police said: "I can confirm six fatalities at this time but this figure is likely to rise during what will be a complex recovery operation over a number of days."
Dozens including children and the elderly are reportedly still missing. A baby tossed from the 'ninth or 10th floor' of the building was caught by a member of the public and survived with only broken bones, bruises.
The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan sent condolence to the families affected by the huge inferno in a statement saying;
'I'm truly devastated to see the horrific scenes of the major fire at Grenfell Tower in Kensington. I have been in constant contact throughout the night with the Commissioner of the London Fire Brigade, Dany Cotton, who has been at the scene'. 'More than 250 firefighters are at the scene and there have been more than 100 medics in attendance, as well as 100 police officers. I want to thank our incredible firefighters and emergency services for their immense courage, dedication and professionalism'. 'My heart goes out to everyone affected. I am sad to confirm that we now know there have been fatalities and more than fifty people have been taken to hospitals including Royal Free, King’s, St Thomas’s, St Mary’s and Chelsea and Westminster to be treated for injuries. The fire service is dealing with a rapidly changing situation and these numbers are likely to rise'.
