London Bridge killer seduced British woman into marrying him after he was denied asylum

Redouane married Charisse after he was refused asylum in Britain and sent out of the country.
Theirs was a traditional Islamic wedding and it seems the marriage was relatively peaceful until Redouane became radicalized after going back to his birth country, Morocco, for 17 months. When he returned he turned abusive and started beating Charisse. He also forced her to begin wearing a hijab. A friend confirmed the abuse to The Mirror.
“He did not want her to drink or smoke – he wanted her to wear a hijab, he wanted a traditional Muslim wife, and Charisse was not that," the friend said. “She was scared, really scared. It was harsh domestic violence.”
Charisse has a 20-month-old daughter with Redouane called Amina. A holiday snap shows the mother-of-one grinning as she poses outside a cafe named ISIS when she went on a trip to Casablanca in 2014 to meet her Moroccan-born husband’s parents. Redouane was able to move back to the UK in September 2015 with his family after he was given an Irish ID card allowing him freedom to travel in Britain.
A Whitehall source explained to The Sun:
“It is essentially an Irish residency card. It allows the holder to remain in Britain for three months during which time they must apply for British residency if they wish to stay longer."Charisse had split up with Redouane and he was kicked out of their flat in Barking, East London, before he began planning the attack. He, along with jihadists Khuram Shazad Butt and Youssef Zaghba, killed eight people in a van and knife rampage on London Bridge and there are reports that the trio planned the London Bridge attack at Charisse's flat. A neighbor claimed to have seen Redouane and Khuram Butt at the apartment on Saturday before they went on the deadly rampage.
2 comments:
Nawa oh
If you are stupid enough to get married to a Moslem man. You are only a fool and a support of Islamic movement and murdering.
Post a Comment