 London Attack: Metropolitan Police arrest 12 people | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Sunday, 4 June 2017

London Attack: Metropolitan Police arrest 12 people

The investigation into last night's horrific attack in London is progressing as the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) have this morning arrested 12 people in Barking, east London, in connection with last night's incidents in London Bridge and the Borough Market area. 


Last night, UK Police received reports that a white van had struck pedestrians on London Bridge. 

The van then drove to Borough Market where the three men left the vehicle and stabbed a number of people.  The suspects were wearing hoax suicide vests, and armed officers confronted the three suspects who were shot and killed in Borough Market. 

Seven people have since died, in addition to the three attackers shot dead by police and a further 48 people were taken to hospital. 
Posted by at 6/04/2017 06:09:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts