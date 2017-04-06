London Attack: Metropolitan Police arrest 12 people

Last night, UK Police received reports that a white van had struck pedestrians on London Bridge.
The van then drove to Borough Market where the three men left the vehicle and stabbed a number of people. The suspects were wearing hoax suicide vests, and armed officers confronted the three suspects who were shot and killed in Borough Market.
Seven people have since died, in addition to the three attackers shot dead by police and a further 48 people were taken to hospital.
