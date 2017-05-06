London attack: 30-year-old Christine Archibald from Canada named as the first victim

On Saturday night when another terror attack struck in London, at least seven people died, and 48 others were injured. The attack took place less than two weeks after a suicide bombing claimed 22 lives at a Manchester concert.
Now, UK police have identified 30-year-old Christine Archibald from Canada as the first victim of the incident. It was her first time in London.
Christine Archibald was walking around London with her fiancé, Tyler Ferguson on Saturday night when a white Renault van plowed into pedestrians on London Bridge.
Ferguson had tried to resuscitate her before paramedics arrived to take over but they weren't able to save her.
According to CBC, Archibald had worked in a homeless shelter in Calgary before moving to Europe, and intended to return to Canada with Ferguson after their marriage.
