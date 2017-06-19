 Lola Omotayo-Okoye celebrates her daughter on her graduation | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 19 June 2017

Lola Omotayo-Okoye celebrates her daughter on her graduation

Lola Omotayo Okoye took to her Instagram page to celebrate her daughter, Aliona who just graduated from Nursery school. She shared photos from the graduation and wrote;
''Congratulations to our little princess Aliona-Marie on her graduation. We are so proud of you. We wish you all the best in your "big girl" school. We love you. #classof2017"
