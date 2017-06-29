Lol. These jokers! Notorious kidnapper, Evan's father files 27-point affidavit in support of his son's suit against IGP, 3 others

According to a report by Vanguard, Evans's father, Mr. Stephen Onwuamadike also filed a 27 paragraph affidavit in support of the suit.
In the affidavit, Evans’ father argued that his son had been subjected to media trial instead of being tried in a competent court of jurisdiction. He argued that his son had not been granted fear hearing in any court and is now being judged by the reports published by the media.
Evans's father added that since his son’s arrest, all his family members have been denied access to him while media practitioners have been granted unhindered access to him. The court is yet to assign a judge to the case and also fix a date for hearing.
Meanwhile, the IG of police said they have a court warrant to hold Evans for at least 3 months.
17 comments:
This is a joke or smthing ayam not understanding.hiaaa!
This his father must be a criminal.He should be investigated.The next victims of evans gang are the suporters for his release,and his lawyer.
Useless shameless man that should hide his head in shame.Evans kidnapped people and held dem against his will now d police has policenabbed him he is complaining stupid man his ordeal has not started I tot d father was a poor church rat were did he get moni to procure d services of a lawyer stupid old man
Lol
You people forget you are in a democratic society and you are innocent until proven guilty. This man has been crucified before even seeing a judge..he could claim all his confession have been under duress.
THAT'S NIGERIA FOR YOU ANYTHING GOES, IT WON'T SURPRISE ME IF I HEAR TOMORROW THAT EVANS HAS ESCAPED OR GRANTED BAIL, AFTER ALL HE HAS MONEY THAT WOULD MAKE IT HAPPEN
linda what is "fear hearing".......toh issokay
Evans' entire family are all criminals
No wonder. Evan inherited it from his father. Like father like son.
So u even know there is human right God has not started with u yet very soon u will join ur ole son
Linda ur opinion I really not needed on the heading. Just post and allow ur readers to the the judge. I said this a long time abt police parading him upandan instead of taking him to court. That is his right, Linda do more research on that period
Like father like son. Useless hopeless family una never see anything yet they want it in court so they can start bribing may God punish all his lawyers supporter family and evans unborn children. Shameless people without conscience
This Old man belongs to the people of Old age and not people with conscience.
I know for sure this old man's hand is not clean. His son must have learnt the trade from him. Useless people
He's father should be made to have a feel of what kidnapped victims go through. How shameful! Meanwhile, Linda and Co 'fear hearing?
