Lol. TF? Reality star Stevie J asks the court to force his baby mama Joseline to list all the men she slept with from March to May 2016

Thursday, 15 June 2017

This has got to be one of the strangest lawsuits we have heard of in a long time. Stevie J and his ex girlfriend and baby mama Joseline Hernandezare in the midst of a bunch of lawsuits back and forth.

In the latest suit, Stevie J is asking the judge to force Joseline to disclose all the men she slept with from March 2016 to May 2016 – under penalty of perjury. Lol

Stevie and Joseline welcomed a daughter in December 2016 and if he's asking for her sexual patners from March of that year, he's probably trying to establish he wasn't the only one sleeping with her even though DNA has proven he's the father of the child. See the paper work after the cut...



Posted by at 6/15/2017 04:42:00 pm

9 comments:

Anonymous said...

Good move



Good move
Call this number now
(08141395113)

15 June 2017 at 16:48
Wfb Prince Abidogun said...

Lol.
Mad one.
Lol.
Mad one.
Read More and Help Me.

www.gofundme.com/help-me-be-the-man-in-my-dream

15 June 2017 at 16:49
Anonymous said...

Lol...I love this

15 June 2017 at 16:52
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

What's his own?


... Merited happiness

15 June 2017 at 17:03
jamike daniel said...

Deranged fella..use d names do weytin

15 June 2017 at 17:11
Daphne said...

seriously he asked the judge to force Joseline to disclose all the men she slept with

want to get a bigger penis? click here now

from March 2016 to May 2016? as long as the dna proves that he is the father, he has lost the case.

15 June 2017 at 17:16
Anonymous said...

Stevie J, many strikers fired shots on goal but na only you be the striker wey score the only goal; so wetin come concern you with the other strikers wey no score. abeg park well.

15 June 2017 at 17:24
daniel ubong said...

Nnawao this people.

15 June 2017 at 17:33
Nadreb said...

See what a woman puts herself thru, lol. Women learn, learn,... stupid guy

15 June 2017 at 17:41

