Lol. TF? Reality star Stevie J asks the court to force his baby mama Joseline to list all the men she slept with from March to May 2016

In the latest suit, Stevie J is asking the judge to force Joseline to disclose all the men she slept with from March 2016 to May 2016 – under penalty of perjury. Lol
Stevie and Joseline welcomed a daughter in December 2016 and if he's asking for her sexual patners from March of that year, he's probably trying to establish he wasn't the only one sleeping with her even though DNA has proven he's the father of the child. See the paper work after the cut...
9 comments:
Good move
Lol.
Mad one.
Lol...I love this
What's his own?
... Merited happiness
Deranged fella..use d names do weytin
seriously he asked the judge to force Joseline to disclose all the men she slept with
from March 2016 to May 2016? as long as the dna proves that he is the father, he has lost the case.
Stevie J, many strikers fired shots on goal but na only you be the striker wey score the only goal; so wetin come concern you with the other strikers wey no score. abeg park well.
Nnawao this people.
See what a woman puts herself thru, lol. Women learn, learn,... stupid guy
