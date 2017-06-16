 Lol! A New York signpost on Long Island has been changed to read ‘Crooked Hillary’ | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 16 June 2017

Lol! A New York signpost on Long Island has been changed to read ‘Crooked Hillary’

These Americans though!A signpost marking the Crooked Hill Road exit off a New York parkway has been altered to read “Crooked Hillary”.

You'll recall that during the 2016 campaign, President Trump created the nickname 'Crooked Hillary' to refer to his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.
Posted by at 6/16/2017 04:59:00 pm

1 comment:

Rufus said...

of course that town must have a republican majority that is why such would happen. in

places that have democratic majority, trump is mocked and ridiculed for his behaviours.

16 June 2017 at 17:44

