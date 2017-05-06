 Lol. Looks like Donald Trump and his wife are still fighting. She refused to walk beside him (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 5 June 2017

Lol. Looks like Donald Trump and his wife are still fighting. She refused to walk beside him (photos)

The US president was spotted walking behind his wife, Melania Trump, after they both attended a reception on June 4 in Washington D.C. Melania looked pissed as she walked in front of her husband. See more photos after the cut...



Posted by at 6/05/2017 08:50:00 pm

8 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

very funny

5 June 2017 at 20:52
livingstone chibuike said...

some days ar lik dat

5 June 2017 at 20:53
hrm paul said...

Una too dey carry fake news how do u no she is pissed abegi

5 June 2017 at 20:56
Anonymous said...

I love Trump

5 June 2017 at 20:56
Anonymous said...

And how is it a lol moment. What would you have her do? Break up with him because his fingers are glued to the tweet keyboard. This is marriage Linda and the,lady didn't ask for this.

5 June 2017 at 20:59
Harbest said...

Fake Media News!!!
Fake Media News!!! When will you people get tired? If you have nothing to report, pls kindly close your media outlets.

5 June 2017 at 21:02
Christopher Ibekwe said...

Harbest, if linda gives u fake news, why are u always on blog reading the fake news.

5 June 2017 at 21:15
dee boi said...

Let them be... dee

5 June 2017 at 21:15

Post a Comment

