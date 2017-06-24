 Lol! Harrysong may have used 'stolen' photos to announce the birth of his twins | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 24 June 2017

Lol! Harrysong may have used 'stolen' photos to announce the birth of his twins

These days its drama unlimited on social media. A few days ago, Harrysong announced the birth of his set of twins, a boy and girl named Tarela and Parez.

Today, he shared new photos of them and not long after, the same photo was traced back to a nursing website in the United States with no affiliation or association with Harrrysong.
 
Harrysong and his team haven't responded to the trolls calling them out on social media but they are most likely going to blame it on the fact that Harrysong's Instagram account was hacked recently.

We'll be monitoring the situation.

 
5 comments:

Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Lol 😁 😁

24 June 2017 at 16:56
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Na aunty Oge and Unku Kcee teach am! Na d work weh dem dey do'

24 June 2017 at 17:01
Mtyat said...

Igbo people. Synonymous with fraud fake lie deceit untruths. Can't trust igbo people for nothing

24 June 2017 at 17:09
Rosemary C. said...

Hahahahaha
These yeyebrities will never cease to amaze me

24 June 2017 at 17:10
ken christy said...

Hahaha

24 June 2017 at 17:18

