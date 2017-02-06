Lol! Biafrans are saying Nnamdi Kanu's handshake healed a man of stomach pain

LIB cannot independently confirm this news but it's going viral on social media since it was first shared by Facebook user, Engr Valentine Zimuzo Odogwu.
The story claimed that a handshake with the leader of the pro-Biafra group, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu healed one of his followers of stomach pains.
The story reads
, 'My Handshake with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (Nwachineke) today!!!. Minutes ago my great town ozzuh villa, Umunnachi hosted the Prophet of biafra land. He took time to greet both the elders and youths present. One of the youths who also had a handshake with the Prophet, confirmed that his stomach pains of about two months disappeared immediately. Biafran restoration seems closer than ever. All hail Nnamdi Kanu'.
