 Liverpool John Moore University, UK - Make your study experience count... Make it a date in Abuja as applications are ongoing!!! | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Thursday, 8 June 2017

Liverpool John Moore University, UK - Make your study experience count... Make it a date in Abuja as applications are ongoing!!!

Liverpool John Moore University is ranked top 20 in Taught and Research Studies in the world and have invested millions of pounds (£) equipping the Institution with world class facilities, modern laboratories for students studying Nursing and Midwifery, Engineering, modern and standard Mock court room for Law students
plus an available scholarship of £2000 and also an entrepreneurship program that supports over 2000 students yearly to own businesses of their own and lots more.

Over 250 courses to choose from including:
    Marine and Offshore Engineering
    Telecommunications Engineering  
    Business and Management
    Quantity Surveying and Commercial Management
    Pharmaceutical Manufacture & Quality Control
    Engineering 
    International Transport, Trade and Logistics
    Global Crime, Justice and Security
    Public Health
    Architectural Engineering
    Electrical Power and Control Engineering  
    Computer Science
    Maritime
    Accounting
    Pharmacy
    Public Health
    Nursing and Midwifery                  
    Port Management

Please click link below to register:
https://ljmuuniversity.typeform.com/to/pFWFKU
OR
Please contact: T: 0702 602 8524     M: 0808 249 1691
Email address: ljmu_nigeria@bcie.co.uk

VENUE:        BCIE ABUJA OFFICE
DATE:           Wednesday, 14th JUNE 2017
TIME:            9:30am – 2pm
24b, Djibouti crescent, off Freetown str.
Behind Rock view Hotel, the 5th House
After Zartech, Wuse 2, Abuja.
TEL: 08066788636
Email:  abuja@bcie.co.uk

Applications are still open for our September 2017 Intake, kindly come along with your academic documents to apply!…

Posted by at 6/08/2017 03:52:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts