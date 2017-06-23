Live the Binge life – GOT S6 is on!

M-Net Binge opens Saturday & Sunday by 10pm for series fans to watch back to back episodes of the best shows or record with the DStv Explora to watch anytime. No ad breaks, no anguish.
Imagine spending entire weekends watching highly acclaimed series such as Vikings, Outlander, Game of Thrones, SuperGirl, Flash, The Catch and lots more. Thrilling isn’t it?
This Saturday, binge-watch 10 epic episodes of Game of Thrones S6 all through the nights on channel 899 on DStv.
You can also earn bragging rights by winning the title of KING or QUEEN of BINGE by answering Trivia questions about your favourite TV series LIVE on Urban 96.5FM (Lagos) on Friday 30th June at 7:45pm. Make sure you really know your series and you could emerge the King or Queen of Binge in Lagos.
Stay connected to DStv Premium and Live your best Binge life with MNet Binge Channel 899
