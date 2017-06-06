Listening to the voice of the customer- MTN Management confer with students of University of Abuja

In furtherance of its commitment to engaging directly with its customers under its ‘Voice of the Customer’ initiative, senior executives of MTN Nigeria recently held a feedback forum with students of the University of Abuja.
Leading the MTN delegation was the Chief Operating Officer, Muhammad Zia Siddiqui, who was received by Bankole Ariyo, the Financial Secretary of the Students’ Union Government of the university.
Expressing delight at the presence of the MTN delegation, Bankole commended the telco for taking time off to engage with the students of the university. According to him, the engagement will provide a platform for the MTN brand to connect with UniAbuja students.
“We commend MTN for visiting us because it is an opportunity to interface with students of the university to understand how they can serve us better. This shows that MTN cares about the plight of students. On our part, we intend to seize this opportunity to have a heart-to-heart talk with the brand,” Bankole stated.
In his response, Muhammad Zia Siddiqu, MTN’s COO, stated that the visit was a demonstration of the premium the company places on Nigerian students. While stressing that Nigeria’s socio-economic growth was hinged on a strong educational foundation, he called on students of the university to adopt the culture of hard work in order to fulfill their potential.
Siddiqui also assured the students of MTN’s support towards their wellbeing, adding that the company had made a number impactful interventions in tertiary institutions across the country through the MTN Foundation scholarships, the donation of digital libraries etc.
Miss Chidinma Onuoha, a graduate of the University of Abuja and beneficiary of the MTN Foundation scholarship, also present, expressed her gratitude to the company for making her dream come through.
In her words:
"I want to thank MTN for making the dreams of a brighter future for Nigerian students possible through interventions in tertiary institutions. Today, I am a graduate of Accounting from this university thanks to the MTN Foundation. I urge others beneficiaries to make the best out of this opportunity because that will encourage MTN to do even more in helping other students across the country."
The MTN students’ engagement sessions under the ‘Voice of the Customer’ initiative, kicked off this year, and has seen MTN executives led by the COO visit the Universities of Lagos and Port Harcourt. Each session has been marked by vibrant discussions covering a wide range of topics from MTN product suggestions/challenges to career opportunities, education and youth empowerment among others.
