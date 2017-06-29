Lipton's ‘Don’t Just Think; Do’ Ramadan Campaign ends as Nigerians embrace doing good

The brand utilized several activities including media conversations, 'Do More Cities Tour', and mosque activations to pass the message of doing good during the holy month and beyond.
Lipton also embarked on a 'Do More Cities Tour' and organized mosque activations in several locations across the country including Oshogbo, Kwara, Abuja, Nassarawa, Kano, Kaduna, Sokoto, Yola, Bauchi, Maiduguri amongst others.
Speaking on the ‘Don’t Just Think; Do’ campaign, Brand Manager, Lipton Nigeria, Adetayo Adesokan said:
"Ramadan is a time to show love, care and help everyone that needs support in our society, and through this campaign, we promoted doing good, we believe that if we Nigerians can all start doing more kind acts, then our country will be a better place to be in, this campaign was to show people that you don’t have to wait for the perfect time to do good, you can do good with the little you have.
"Through our various engagements with Nigerians during this campaign, we saw that people understood the impact that doing good has on our society, and we are extremely pleased that we got a lot of Nigerians to make a pledge to start or continue doing good during Ramadan and beyond. Nigerians are fantastic people with kind hearts and this campaign only underscored that quality," he added.While on the cities tour, the Lipton Tea team rewarded individuals including Hassan Black who keeps a popular market in Abuja clean and safe; Florence Okeme, a dedicated traffic warden in Yaba, Lagos; and Bimbo Akinsanya, the founder of an NGO committed to ensuring that young less-privileged ladies in public secondary school and local communities have access to hygiene materials and more.
Other people rewarded during the tour are Imam, AbdulGaniyu Abdulkadri, Paul Chidioke Oguno, Abdulhadi Sansan, and Hafast Garba. All the beneficiaries were nominated by the public for their selfless acts.
Watch highlights of the Lipton Do More Cities Tour: https://youtu.be/0h-h3kxjCFw
