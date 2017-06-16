Linda Ikeji TV presents The Black Room: Adults Only! (This show is for 18+ only o) Coming soon!

We will talk about everything there is to talk about on sex: Giving head to your man the right way, men going down on their women and why some refuse to do so, finding your G-Spot as a woman, foreplay, women who fake orgasm, how you can enjoy sex even if you're circumcized, pre-mature ejaculation in men, sex addiction, masturbation and so on and so forth, will all be discussed by sex experts, therapists and men and women who know all about sex. The show will be presented by the lovely Chioma Amaryllis.
All you wives and ladies with boring sex lives, thank me, Linda Ikeji, later. It was my idea...lol.
No comments:
Post a Comment