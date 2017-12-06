Lily Mutamz music video You Are, shot in Nigeria goes viral

Born and raised in Zambia, Lily always wanted to be a singer but her parents did not encourage her to pursue music but instead sent her to England for studies, where she decided to settle in 2004.
In 2014 10 yrs later she decided to start recording gospel music but went quiet due to financial challenges. Lily is currently working on her album in London/Nigeria for her 2017 release and is working with producers across Africa.
Lily Mutamz travelled to Nigeria where she worked with C-RI SNOW, CEO of 4nyMony Enter10ment who also directed the video. This video is expected to go viral in Nigeria because Lily sang in Igbo language which makes her the first Zambian to do so. Lily has recently been mistaken to be Nigerian when her audio was released last month by her new fan base. From watching the visuals we can see this will be an international award winning video.
The video tells a story of how one's life can suddenly change if they continue looking to God because he is the author of our life. The message of the song also talks about the hardships one may go through and at the end of the day God still remains who he is. Lily believes that this song will inspire many worldwide and is expected to air on many International Television networks. Look out for this video on Silverbird TV Nigeria, One Gospel on DSTV channel 330 and TBN Africa.
Song is available on iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, Deezer and more. We would like to congratulate Lily on this great ambition in music. This is a must watch video. Enjoy
