Friday, 2 June 2017

Like Bill Gates and Warren Buffett, meet 14 other Billionaires who have promised to give their fortune away

The Giving Pledge, the foundation created in 2010 by Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Buffett to use their fortune to solve the world's problems, has added 14 new billionaire members.
The Pledge encourages the world's wealthiest individuals and families to give the majority of their wealth away to philanthropic causes and the foundation announced this week that 14 more individuals hailing from Australia, China, Cyprus, Monaco, Norway, Slovenia, Tanzania, and the United States, have agreed to Pledge.


The newest signatories include easyJet founder Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou; Harry Stine, said to be the richest man in Iowa; and Mohammed Dewji, the heir to the fortune of METL, the largest company in Tanzania.
Quartz calculated the net worth of eight of the 14 new signatories and found they are sitting atop a combined $14.3 billion.

See the full list of the 14 new names to sign the Giving Pledge:after the cut...
Leonard H. Ainsworth — Australia
Mohammed Dewji — Tanzania
Dagmar Dolby — United States
Dong Fangjun — People’s Republic of China
Anne Grete Eidsvig and Kjell Inge Røkke — Norway
Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou — Monaco, Cyprus
Nick and Leslie Hanauer — United States
Iza and Samo Login — Slovenia
Dean and Marianne Metropoulos — United States
Terry and Susan Ragon — United States
Nat Simons and Laura Baxter-Simons — United States
Robert Frederick Smith — United States
Harry H. Stine — United States
You Zhonghui — People’s Republic of China
