Monday, 5 June 2017

LIB Exclusive: Toyin Lawani's baby daddy, Lordtrigg arrested over unpaid hotel bills

Toyin Lawani's babydaddy, Lord Trigg, was this morning arrested over unpaid hotel bills. The father of one and three of his friends have been residing at the Golden Bird Hotel in Ilasan in the Ajah area of Lagos state for months without paying their bills.

After much persuasion to pay up and they refused, the owner of the hotel this morning called in the police to arrest them. While two of them are on the run, Lordtrigg and one of his friends were arrested. He is currently in police detention at the Ilasan Police station in Jakande in the Ajah axis of Lagos.
Posted by at 6/05/2017 04:06:00 pm

13 comments:

Vivian Reginalds said...

hahahaha
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

5 June 2017 at 16:07
dee boi said...

Maga no pay them ni? Toyin see as he dey drag ur name inside mess and dat dirty bobrisky go come use am against u... dee

5 June 2017 at 16:13
Anonymous said...

Bloody wannabe.

5 June 2017 at 16:14
Anonymous said...

What does he do for a living biko? And a responsible woman let herself loose to born for this one. Chai!

5 June 2017 at 16:14
Anonymous said...

whitefalcon said...

Danny Keane, come and carry one of your disciples ooooo

5 June 2017 at 16:20
oiza said...

Lol! Toyin come and see your baby dada on national blog.. The money they were expecting through yahoo did not bosi!

5 June 2017 at 16:22
Anonymous said...

aiye le,ibosi ooo

5 June 2017 at 16:22
Anonymous said...

Linda you seem so excited about this news

5 June 2017 at 16:23
Anonymous said...

Awon alapa shile,kogun

5 June 2017 at 16:23
Anonymous said...

So she wont report news again?
Is she supposed to put up a crying smiley? This is same way other blogs break news. Allow her to make a living plsssssss.

5 June 2017 at 16:32
Anonymous said...

How does this news seem exciting? She only reported what she researched. You seem like a bitter somebori.

5 June 2017 at 16:33
Anonymous said...

