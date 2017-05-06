After much persuasion to pay up and they refused, the owner of the hotel this morning called in the police to arrest them. While two of them are on the run, Lordtrigg and one of his friends were arrested. He is currently in police detention at the Ilasan Police station in Jakande in the Ajah axis of Lagos.
Monday, 5 June 2017
LIB Exclusive: Toyin Lawani's baby daddy, Lordtrigg arrested over unpaid hotel bills
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/05/2017 04:06:00 pm
13 comments:
What does he do for a living biko? And a responsible woman let herself loose to born for this one. Chai!
Linda you seem so excited about this news
So she wont report news again?
Is she supposed to put up a crying smiley? This is same way other blogs break news. Allow her to make a living plsssssss.
How does this news seem exciting? She only reported what she researched. You seem like a bitter somebori.
Post a Comment