Monday, 12 June 2017

LIB Exclusive: Floyd Mayweather postpones trip to Nigeria. Here's why

American boxer and retired world welterweight champion, Floyd Mayweather, 40, was expected to arrive Nigeria today for his first ever trip to West Africa.

LIB can now confirm that the trip has been postponed indefinitely. LIB investigations revealed that the retired boxing champion choose only to fly to Nigeria in his private jet however he couldn't secure the necessary flight and route permits in time to make the trip.



Mayweather and Zinni media Group who solely organized the much anticipated African tour of the Retired boxer are yet to make an official statement.
6 comments:

Anonymous said...

What do we need him here for by the way? 😦

12 June 2017 at 22:03
Anonymous said...

Linda,floyd has been to South africa before

12 June 2017 at 22:20
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Okay


... Merited happiness

12 June 2017 at 22:25
Anonymous said...

Lagos ashawo and runs girls will be very angry. Teeheeheee!!!

12 June 2017 at 22:30
Alloy Chikezie said...

Warreva...

12 June 2017 at 22:35
Download lagu said...

Oh no. What a pity

12 June 2017 at 22:40

