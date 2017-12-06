LIB Exclusive: Floyd Mayweather postpones trip to Nigeria. Here's why

LIB can now confirm that the trip has been postponed indefinitely. LIB investigations revealed that the retired boxing champion choose only to fly to Nigeria in his private jet however he couldn't secure the necessary flight and route permits in time to make the trip.
Mayweather and Zinni media Group who solely organized the much anticipated African tour of the Retired boxer are yet to make an official statement.
What do we need him here for by the way? 😦
Linda,floyd has been to South africa before
Okay
... Merited happiness
Lagos ashawo and runs girls will be very angry. Teeheeheee!!!
Warreva...
Oh no. What a pity
