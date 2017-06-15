Lekan Fatodu comes for Sahara Reporter's Sowore

In a new post on his Facebook page, Fatodu called out Sowore claiming he demanded 100million naira bribe from him. He went on to narrate how he donated money for the burial of Sowore's dad in 2005 and how he funded his honeymoon back in 2004. Read his full piece and see screenshots of his alleged chats with Sowore after the cut...
Country of contradictions - It's only in NIGERIA that a NOTORIOUS BLACKMAILER will be FRUSTRATED that a WRONGDOER is not doing the RIGHT THING. Just imagine, SOWORE is FRUSTRATED that SARAKI is free from his trial - a curious case of a POT calling a KETTLE BLACK.Can SOWORE SWEAR on his late father’s grave; MR . DAVID OMOREMILEKUN SOWORE, who died in 2005, and whose FUNERAL I contributed the HIGHEST MONEY to so SOWORE, being the FIRST CHILD, could be able to bury his father; that he didn’t demand a BRIBE from me?
Yet, with all I did for SOWORE OMOYELE for over 20yrs, including FUNDING the “Honeymoon” of he and his wife in 2004 in Nigeria (when SOWORE first came with the Naija lady in America to Nigeria), SOWORE still THREATENED and BLACKMAILED me with malicious FAKE NEWS because I didn’t succumb to his demand of 100 Million Naira from the fictitious N500 Million which he LIED that I collected from the NSA money .
SOWORE still THREATENED me over the PHONE that the EFCC was after me that he only BEGGED THEM to CALM DOWN that we were friends and that I should respond to his DEMAND (the 100 Million Naira) quickly so the EFCC wouldn't pick me up. Even though I told him that I was ready to face the EFCC, SOWORE was still persistent with his callous DEMAND.
I’ve given some of these evidences to the Police and MR. FEMI FALANA (SAN) whose name SOWORE was dropping when I got him ARRESTED in JANUARY (HIS 1ST ARREST SINCE HE STARTED HIS SAHAREPORTERS).
Interestingly, I ran into MR. FEMI FALANA at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja, when I landed in Abuja last week. I will give more details on this brief encounter with MR. FALANA in subsequent posts.
In the meantime, I BEG YOU ALL to READ THESE WHATSAPP CHATS between MYSELF & SOWORE and PLEASE make your conclusion with AN OPEN MIND & SINCERITY OF PURPOSE. (It's one of the chats including phone conversations that we both had before & after Sowore published the negative story. Even at that I was only expecting him to APOLOGIZE. I guess that's too big for his overrated internet presence. But see how God shamed him & made me to arrest him in January)
MEANWHILE, SOWORE should be INFORMED that, I, OLALEKAN FATODU, have TRIUMPHED over his BLACKMAIL; AND HE CAN ALSO CONTINUE TO MAKE ME THE MAIN SUBJECT OF HIS EXTREMELY NEGATIVE & LIES-PEDDLING SITE.
But I am not backing down on my CASE with SOWORE and I am going to USE this BITTER-SWEET experience to RAISE AWARENESS ON THE DANGER OF FAKE NEWS, BLACKMAILING & CYBERBULLYING. God bless you all!
Lest I forget to those who have judged that I'm being used by some powerful names to fight Sowore ( as Sowore has been claiming to cover this monumental shame) , you are forgiven & may God free you from the bondage of the pathological LIAR.
