"Leave his ass, build you an empire and become a Boss" - Toke Makinwa advises Women to stop fighting over men

Media personality, Toke Makinwa has an important piece of advice for ladies who fight over men. She shared the quote above via Instagram minutes ago and wrote;
"Straight up 100%. Leave the battling and arguing for the boardroom ladies, leave his ass, build you an empire and become a Boss!"
20 comments:
It took her 12 years a slave to realise this, right? Good advice though.
Hmmm
... Merited happiness
Indeed ...Misery love company...
This lady needs company, the same thing that happened when saten was pushed down from heaven..
True talk.
Too materialistic. You sold' a tell all'book and you think you can build an empire from it.
Have you built your own home ? Just asking.
True Toke but when did you just realize that, after been with a man for a decade and nothing came out of it, not even his watch. Girl, what world have you been leaving in.
That's right! Preach! Low self esteem be destroying women since forever!
Long live LIB
Keep kwayet no be everybody go get marry
Lol 12 years a slave. Toke should accept the truth, "you have no man in your life"....
LMAO...u wicked o...hahaha
My sister tell them ooo. No man is worth for.
Money sure doesn't mend a broken heart! She is obviously yet to get over Maje. I thought they said she is currently in a relationship. Toke, go see a shrink and rant to him/her whenever u feel the need to rather than coming online with your feelings..if that is what it will take for you to get over Maje. U go dey alright last last.
Lol! Mouth Odour...
for real....apply for latest jobs here ...www.naijacrux.com
Any woman in Lagos that Manages to get some Ikoyi based sponsor to buy her one accidented second hand range rover will start claiming empire up and down hahahaha
.Toke you are nothing but an employee of Rythrm FM that managed to drive one car like that
Toke if you were able to manage ur man he would still be married to u but u chose the wrong part n now looking for members to team. Try and bend as a woman.
It was after u went talking on ebony life abt ladies with stinking vargina that u miss ur track and the unexpected surfaced. How far ur new love?
Men this, men that. Toke you no dey taya for men matter? Does it mean that your latest possessions (bag and range rover) are still not giving you joy?
Toke u are right
Make this woman no for for man Mata oo.
