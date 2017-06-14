 "Leave his ass, build you an empire and become a Boss" - Toke Makinwa advises Women to stop fighting over men | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Wednesday, 14 June 2017

"Leave his ass, build you an empire and become a Boss" - Toke Makinwa advises Women to stop fighting over men

Media personality, Toke Makinwa has an important piece of advice for ladies who fight over men. She shared the quote above via Instagram minutes ago and wrote; "Straight up 100%. Leave the battling and arguing for the boardroom ladies, leave his ass, build you an empire and become a Boss!"
Posted by at 6/14/2017 12:06:00 pm

20 comments:

Anonymous said...

It took her 12 years a slave to realise this, right? Good advice though.

14 June 2017 at 12:09
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Hmmm


... Merited happiness

14 June 2017 at 12:09
chinelo okafor said...

Indeed ...Misery love company...

14 June 2017 at 12:10
Streetlighter's blogspot said...

This lady needs company, the same thing that happened when saten was pushed down from heaven..

14 June 2017 at 12:11
kisbykay (Travelling Agency) said...

True talk.

14 June 2017 at 12:15
TheRealAkon said...

Too materialistic. You sold' a tell all'book and you think you can build an empire from it.

Have you built your own home ? Just asking.

14 June 2017 at 12:15
Nadreb says said...

True Toke but when did you just realize that, after been with a man for a decade and nothing came out of it, not even his watch. Girl, what world have you been leaving in.

14 June 2017 at 12:18
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

That's right! Preach! Low self esteem be destroying women since forever!

Long live LIB

14 June 2017 at 12:18
Anonymous said...

Keep kwayet no be everybody go get marry

14 June 2017 at 12:24
Irrational_paul said...

Lol 12 years a slave. Toke should accept the truth, "you have no man in your life"....

14 June 2017 at 12:27
jobsandvacancies said...

LMAO...u wicked o...hahaha

14 June 2017 at 12:31
Beauty Osas said...

My sister tell them ooo. No man is worth for.

14 June 2017 at 12:38
Anonymous said...

Money sure doesn't mend a broken heart! She is obviously yet to get over Maje. I thought they said she is currently in a relationship. Toke, go see a shrink and rant to him/her whenever u feel the need to rather than coming online with your feelings..if that is what it will take for you to get over Maje. U go dey alright last last.

14 June 2017 at 12:40
chinelo okafor said...

Lol! Mouth Odour...

14 June 2017 at 12:47
kevin said...

for real....apply for latest jobs here ...www.naijacrux.com

14 June 2017 at 12:50
Anonymous said...

Any woman in Lagos that Manages to get some Ikoyi based sponsor to buy her one accidented second hand range rover will start claiming empire up and down hahahaha
.Toke you are nothing but an employee of Rythrm FM that managed to drive one car like that

14 June 2017 at 12:50
Maslow said...

Toke if you were able to manage ur man he would still be married to u but u chose the wrong part n now looking for members to team. Try and bend as a woman.

It was after u went talking on ebony life abt ladies with stinking vargina that u miss ur track and the unexpected surfaced. How far ur new love?

14 June 2017 at 13:00
Anonymous said...

Men this, men that. Toke you no dey taya for men matter? Does it mean that your latest possessions (bag and range rover) are still not giving you joy?

14 June 2017 at 13:09
Anonymous said...

Toke u are right

14 June 2017 at 13:10
Anonymous said...

Make this woman no for for man Mata oo.

14 June 2017 at 13:10

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts