Lead actress Chiagoziem Nwakanma changes name to Chyleona

The talented actress says this new move is designed to appeal to a broader audience while heralding a new era for her brand.
Chy Leona is re-positioning her career for big things this year 2017 and beyond hence the change of name. Chy Leona which means “Fearless” believes there is no such thing as impossible as we create our own limitations in our minds
Chy Leona has been acting at the very young age of 15 a former member of the thespian family theatre (TFT). The talented performer has a couple of stage credit to her name in Nigeria which includes Skits for Etisalat Prize for Literature, amongst others.
The newly christened Chy Leona, meanwhile, has a lot going on to thrill her fans while she looks forward to an exciting career in Nigeria and in the international scene.
3 comments:
I don't know her.. the change of name make me even lose interest!.. name no the act movies!!! Chairman do something!!!
The broader audience is actually interested in what you can offer in terms of skills and talents and not your name,suit yourself sha
Pretty
... Merited happiness
