Late Moji Olaiya's remains will arrive Nigeria from Canada on June 6 along with her baby girl

According to the burial committee set up for late Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya, her remains will arrive Nigerian from Canada on Tuesday June 6, 2017 along with her new born baby girl.
Yomi Fabiyi, the Publicity Secretary for the burial committee issued a statement on the development that reads;
'The remains of the Late Moji Olaiya and her daughter will arrive Nigeria from Canada on Tuesday 6th June, 2017 (We will not like to go into details of the flight itinerary because of the baby involved, only the family and few friends will recieve them. Please bear with us).
Burial Plans....
DAY 1: Tues 6th June, 2017, 4pm -
Memorial Service & Artiste Night to follow on same Tuesday at BLUEROOF, LTV 8, LATEEF JAKANDE, AGIDINGBI, IKEJA • PLS, ALL GUESTS ARE ENJOINED TO BE ON BLACK BUT CORPORATE OUTFIT.
T-Shirts for the burial cost N1,500 & will be available at the memorial service and artiste night.
Many thanks and we look forward to receiving everyone including her fans. Maximum security guaranteed.
