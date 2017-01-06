Late Moji Olaiya to be buried at Ikoyi Cemetery

Yomi Fabyi, the publicity secretary for Moji Olaiya's burial committee has just announced that the late actress will be buried at Ikoyi Cemetery once her remains arrive in Nigeria.
He however didn't give a specific date for the burial or when her body will arrive in Nigeria.
It is CONFIRMED that the remain of the Late thespian Moji Olaiya upon arrival from Canada will be buried at EBONY VAULT at Ikoyi Cemetery, Lagos.
The immigration procedure for the return of the body and child to Nigeria is at an advance stage, all documents secured and we shall loose no time to give exact details as soon as we have a green light from Canada. We appreciate your understanding and patience so far.
T-SHIRT to wear on the day of the burial is now available for N1,500( get yours asap as limited copies are available)To get yours, pls call Taiwo Banky on 0803 474 0982) or Shade Oliwo on 0802 319 8754) or attend her house for purchase yours. (You can also get yours on the day of the Memorial and Artiste Night when announced).
The family appreciate the media, friends, colleagues and fans for their continued love and patience so far.
Kind regards.
Yomi Fabiyi
Publicity Secretary
For: Burial Committee for LMO
Grammatical bombs full this public announcement, they could have proof read and edited? Nukwa "attend her house" kilode?
Linda Ikeji, please bring back our LIS
Noise maker
Do the needful make we rest jarre
@Galore
Hmmmm. Moji rest in peace. God please keep the children she left behind.
Inukwa selling t-shirt.. .
La WA!
Rip
