Sunday, 11 June 2017

Late Dr Samuel Ogbemudia's daughter, Nosakhare graduates from medical school in New York (photo)

Former Military Governor of the defunct Mid-West region, late Dr Samuel Ogbemudia passed away and was laid to rest at the age of 84 in March 2017. One of his daughters, Nosakhare, now Dr. Nosa, has graduated from medical school. She shared a photo from her graduation on social media, celebrating for pulling through even though she doubted herself during her finals due to her father's death.



"My father passed away 2 months before finals and I really did not know how I was going to pull it off but I was determined to because I knew it was what my Dad would have wanted.  I am so proud of myself, it really has been a long road to becoming a Medical doctor! I can finally say “Papa, I made it!” Thank you Jesus. #Destinycanbedelayedbutitcannotbedenied #NYgrad, she wrote."
