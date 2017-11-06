Late Dr Samuel Ogbemudia's daughter, Nosakhare graduates from medical school in New York (photo)

Former Military Governor of the defunct Mid-West region, late Dr Samuel
Ogbemudia passed away and was laid to rest at the age of 84 in March
2017. One of his daughters, Nosakhare, now Dr. Nosa, has graduated from
medical school. She shared a photo from her graduation on social media,
celebrating for pulling through even though she doubted herself during
her finals due to her father's death.
"My
father passed away 2 months before finals and I really did not know how
I was going to pull it off but I was determined to because I knew it
was what my Dad would have wanted. I am so proud of myself, it really
has been a long road to becoming a Medical doctor! I can finally say
“Papa, I made it!” Thank you Jesus. #Destinycanbedelayedbutitcannotbedenied #NYgrad, she wrote."
